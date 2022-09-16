Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took part in Republic Bharat's Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for preparing a roadmap towards a successful and developed India. During his address, he also appreciated PM Modi for encouraging the development of two indigenously-built COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

"We, under PM Modi, are also working for the world but a successful and developed India is his first goal. He has prepared a roadmap and is working day and night to make it come true," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while addressing Republic Bharat's Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan.

Taking about cultural nationalism, CM Chouhan said, "In Azadi ka Amritkaal, by celebrating Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav today's generation was told how the freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to gain independence." He added, "PM Modi announced that Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated, and events are taking place in every village and city. Our tricolour which was hoisted only on government establishments was seen in every house, and that is how nationalism was invoked in every person.This is cultural nationalism."

Speaking on the development of indigenous vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, India developed two indigenously-built COVID-19 vaccines. We not only inoculated our citizens but also helped the world during the pandemic."

Cheetahs being reintroduced tomorrow

Welcoming the arrival of eight cheetahs at Kuno National Park on September 17 under the Cheetah Reintroduction Programme, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Cheetahs are arriving from South Africa in India after 70 years of their extinction. PM Modi will himself reintroduce Cheetahs into the Indian wildlife tomorrow."

He also complimented PM Modi for spreading the message that we are responsible for taking care of all creatures on the planet. "To make this possible, he is working 24*7," CM Chouhan added.

