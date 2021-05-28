MP CM Shivraj Dares Sonia Gandhi Over Kamal Nath's 'Bharat Mahaan Nahi Badnaam' Remark

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that Congress leader Kamal Nath had lost his 'mental state' after Kamal Nath's remarks on the travel ban imposed on India's citizens in countries amid COVID-19. In a video shared by BJP leader VD Sharma, former MP CM Kamal Nath is heard telling reporters that India's image had been maligned in foreign countries as they had imposed a ban on the entry of Indians as India battles the second wave of COVID. Responding to Kamal Nath's purported 'Mera Bharat Mahaan nahi Badnaam' remarks, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the former could no longer be called an Indian citizen after making defamatory remarks on the land he was born in. Further, CM Shivraj urged Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to expel Kamal Nath from the party and advised the former MP CM to visit a doctor.

CM Shivraj lashes out at Kamal Nath for remarks on India

"Sonia Gandhi should either remove such a president from the party or tell admit that she agrees with Kamal Nath's statement. Such a Congress president does not have the right to be called a citizen of India. He should be investigated," CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said responding to Kamal Nath's remarks on India.

Kamal Nath ignites row again

In a video that was circulated on social media by the BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit, Kamal Nath is seen addressing reporters and is heard saying that he allegedly received telephone calls from New York informing him that the people were not willing to sit in the taxis operated by Indian drivers. the former MP CM claimed that India was not great and instead its image had been dented, citing the travel ban imposed on the entry of Indians in the wake of the outbreak of the second wave of COVID in India. Kamal Nath, who has now made his third such controversial remark in the space of a week, had recently gotten into trouble for telling Congress workers 'aag laga do' (Set fire) - to incite farmers who were protesting against the Farm Laws.

सत्ता जाने से कमलनाथ जी का मानसिक संतुलन बिगड़ गया है अन्यथा इस विश्वव्यापी संकट में इस तरह की बातें एक स्वस्थ मानसिकता का व्यक्ति नहीं कर सकता।

'मेरा भारत महान नहीं बदनाम' कहकर आपने भारत माँ का अपमान किया है, देश से गद्दारी की है, शर्म आनी चाहिए आपको। #DeshVirodhiKamalnath pic.twitter.com/8LrrwD9Vz7 — VD Sharma (@vdsharmabjp) May 28, 2021

India's COVID-19 situation

The single day rise in coronavirus cases in India fell below the 2-lakh mark for the second time this month taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,75,55,457, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. A total of 1,86,364 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the lowest in around 44 days, while the death toll climbed to 3,18,895 with 3,660 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. Also, 20,70,508 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 33,90,39,861.