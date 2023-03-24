MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan Reacts To Rahul Gandhi Disqualification Says 'result Of...'

Do wrong and face consequences, said Madhya Pradesh MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha.

“Whosoever does a wrong thing that person has to face the consequences for their wrongdoing. What Rahul Gandhi has done he will have to face the consequences for that: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha,” he said.

Lok Sabha Secretariat notification

“Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the notification read.

Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in Surat and the court delivered its verdict on March 23, 2019.

Congress responds in Press Conference

Addressing the media over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "Issue is political... We all know that Rahul Gandhi has been speaking out fearlessly both inside and outside the Parliament. Clearly, he is paying a price for it. The government is rattled. This government is finding new techniques to throttle his voice."

