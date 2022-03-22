MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Asserts No Place For Goons; Orders To Raze Houses Of Criminals

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a firm stand in expressing his commitment to crush illegal activities in the state. He said that there is no place for goons and criminals in MP. CM Chouhan's statement comes in light of the order released on March 22 by the district administration in Shahdol to demolish the house of the accused in the gangrape of a 28-year-old. The house of the main accused in the case, Shadab Usmani, was demolished on Tuesday. The victim was allegedly gangraped in the Sohagpur police station area of Shahdol.

मध्यप्रदेश की धरती पर गुंडे और बदमाशों के लिए कोई जगह नहीं है।



गुंडागर्दी करने वालों के रसूख को समाप्त करके उनको पूरी तरह से कुचल दिया जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/Y517wifPGX — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 22, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Govt orders to raze houses of criminals and rape accused

The hoardings featuring Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with the picture of a bulldozer in the background were seen in Bhopal on March 21. Justifying the hoardings displayed in the state capital, BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma stated CM Shivraj is determined to eliminate criminal activities in Madhya Pradesh by running 'bulldozer on the criminals'.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, "The intention of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is clear. He won't tolerate any criminal activities in the state and wants to provide full security to the women in MP. 'Mama' (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) will run bulldozer on the criminals."

Meanwhile, on March 22, the house of a rape accused was razed by the local authorities. "In the view of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's zero tolerance for heinous crimes like rape and murder, the investigation led by police and district administration revealed that Shadab Usmani (alias Abdul) had constructed a house illegally over his farmland and it has been demolished," Vandana Vaidya, District Collector, Shahdol told ANI.

Earlier on March 17, the Sheopur district administration had razed the houses of three persons accused of gang-raping a minor tribal girl in the jungles of Kali Talai. On Monday, the house of another gang-rape accused was pulled down with a bulldozer, and the same day, the hoardings came up in Bhopal.

Referring to the move as a 'political stunt', the opposition has slammed the MP government and further said that the BJP must focus on something to prevent these heinous crimes that are being committed against women and children every day, rather than shaping the matter into a political mileage act.

Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta said, “If Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government are actually serious, they should use the bulldozer to raze the houses of those who are caught in corruption cases almost every day.

Image: ANI