MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Condemns Assault & Arrest Of Arnab Goswami; Slams MVA Govt

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the assault and arrest of Republic Media Network's Arnab Goswami on Wednesday morning by the Mumbai Police and slammed the Maharashtra government for 'crushing the freedom of expression' and for 'snatching away the freedom of the press'.

Amid the witch-hunt on Republic Media Network, over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence. The Mumbai Police manhandled Arnab Goswami and as many as 10 police personnel entered the residence of Arnab, with the video captured LIVE. They pushed and heckled Arnab demanding he come out.

Condemning the arrest of Arnab Goswami, Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted that the Congres party was behind crushing the freedom of expression in the state of Maharashtra. The MP CM said that he had been reminded of the days during the Emergency seeing Arnab Goswami's arrest.

महाराष्ट्र में अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता को कुचला गया है, प्रेस की आजादी छीन ली गई है । महाराष्ट्र में इमरजेंसी से बदतर हालात है। जिन्होंने लोकतंत्र को कुचलने का प्रयास किया अंततः वे स्वयं समाप्त हो गए हैं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 4, 2020

महाराष्ट्र सरकार के इस लोकतंत्र विरोधी कदम के पीछे पूरी तरह से कांग्रेस है। कांग्रेस ने पहले भी लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं का तार तार किया है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 4, 2020

इमरजेंसी के समय कांग्रेस ने किस प्रकार पत्रकार और पत्रकारिता को कुचला था ये किसी से छुपा नहीं है। आज कांग्रेस के शह पर महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने इमरजेंसी जैसे हालात फिर बना दिये है।



महाराष्ट्र सरकार द्वारा लोकतंत्र विरोधी, पत्रकारिता विरोधी इस कृत्य की मैं घोर निंदा करता हूँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 4, 2020

Arnab arrested

In a shocking attack on the Republic Media Network, Mumbai Police has assaulted and detained editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and is taking him to the Raigad Police Station in a case that was closed. On Wednesday morning, Mumbai Police reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence, barged into his room, assaulted him, and then arrested him. The Mumbai Police also manhandled Arnab and as many as 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel were in his building premises. Moreover, the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami physically manhandled by Mumbai Police team inside his residence on #LIVE TV https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/foTqOpsOE4 — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

This comes after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Tearing apart the Mumbai Police's ridiculous claim Arnab Goswami stressed that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers. Speaking on 'The Debate' on Tuesday, he brought to the viewers' attention a piece of paper that is framed in his office. Mentioning that it showed the first week of television ratings when Republic TV was launched, he recalled that the channel topped the ranking charts then itself.

#ParamBirLatestPlant | Viewers, if you come to my office you will see this piece of paper framed. This is the first week of ratings when Republic was launched. It tells me that we live on the blessings of the people, you cannot get that with a hawala transaction: Arnab pic.twitter.com/ozF6BtGS6v — Republic (@republic) November 3, 2020

In total, Republic Media Network's management & editorial staff have endured over 150 hours of questioning in a variety of cases that are beyond the initial fraud TRP matter, including Republic’s Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen, Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy Output Editor Sagarika Mitra, Senior Associate Editor Shivani Gupta. The journalists maintained that they won’t reveal their sources.

The Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police's brazen attempt to strike on press freedom has been exposed through the multiple sessions of unnecessary interrogation sessions. Taking it a step further, in a never-seen-before move, the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the Network, invoking a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era.

