MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Emotional As His 3 Adopted Daughters Get Married; WATCH

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday married off his three adopted daughters- Radha, Preeti and Suman in Vidisha. Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife were seen performing the 'Kanyadaan' ritual during the wedding ceremony of his daughters at a temple. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister took to Twitter and said that his three daughters are entering their future happy life.

आज मेरी तीनों बेटियां अपने भावी मंगलमय जीवन में प्रवेश कर रही हैं,यह दिन हर पिता के लिए अत्यंत शुभत्व और सौभाग्य का दिन होता है।



अंतर्मन में द्वंद्व चल रहा है कि यह अधिक प्रसन्नता का दिन है या उनके विदा होने से होने वाले सूनेपन से मन विचलित है।



बेटी प्रीति को आशीर्वाद!#कन्यादान pic.twitter.com/JIOM1OPiDP — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 15, 2021

The Chief Minister also prayed for the happy future life of his daughters and offered his worship to the Ganesha in Vidisha. "Lord, keep showering your blessings on my daughters," he said.

विदिशा में बाढ़ वाले गणेश जी की आज विवाह बंधन में बंध रहीं तीनों बेटियों राधा, प्रीति, सुमन और परिवार के साथ दर्शन-पूजन कर बेटियों के भावी जीवन के लिए मंगल कामना की।



प्रभु, मेरी लाडलियों पर अपनी कृपा की अनवरत वर्षा करते रहना, यही करबद्ध प्रार्थना। pic.twitter.com/NM4QHFpUhV — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 15, 2021

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had also planted three saplings in the name of his three adopted daughters before their wedding ceremony on Thursday. Taking to his Twitter handle, he had written, "Sometimes I will sit in the shade of these trees and remember my daughters, and sometimes I will enjoy tea with them. May my girls always be happy, this is the blessing of this father."

तीनों बेटियों राधा, प्रीति, सुमन के विवाह के शुभ अवसर पर उनके नाम पर पौधे रोपकर इस अमूल्य घड़ी को सदैव के लिए संजो लिया।



कभी इन पेड़ों की छांव में बैठकर बेटियों को याद करूंगा, तो कभी उनके साथ चाय की चुस्कियों का आनंद लूंगा। मेरी लाडलियों सदैव खुश रहो,इस पिता का यही आशीर्वाद है! pic.twitter.com/XthWXaOLwC — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 15, 2021

Informing that he had adopted his daughters when they were aged between one and a half to three years, Chouhan said that they had no guardian and that's why he decided to keep them with him. He said, "Sadhana Ji brought them up with great love and today we have these daughters married. I am very happy."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Looking at the future happy life of the daughters, there is a feeling of satisfaction in the mind, then there is also sorrow from their departure."

CM Chouhan and his wife Sadhna adopted three girls when he was a Member of Parliament. Chouhan handed them to Seva ashram. He had reportedly pledged to take care of seven girls and two boys who were raised in Sundar Seva Ashram in Vidisha. In 2019, one of his adopted daughters Bharti Verma had passed away. "After becoming CM, I started 'Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana' and then also started Ladli Laxmi Yojana for the welfare of daughters," the Chief Minister added.

जब मैं विधायक था, तब हमने एक बेटी की शादी की थी। उस बिटिया का विवाह करवाकर मुझे असीम शांति मिली। फिर सांसद रहते हुए गरीब बेटियों का विवाह प्रारंभ किया। सीएम बनने के बाद मैंने 'मुख्यमंत्री कन्यादान योजना' प्रारंभ की और फिर बेटियों के कल्याण के लिए लाडली लक्ष्मी योजना भी शुरू की। pic.twitter.com/AT3WIRaIov — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 15, 2021

The Madhya Pradesh CM said, "As a responsible citizen, I wonder how to leave children who have no one on the street! Chief Minister Bal Seva Yojana was born out of this thinking. Under this, the system of education of orphan children, Rs. 5,000 per month pension, ration are arranged."

