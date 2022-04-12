Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh landed in trouble after sharing a controversial post on social media that turned out to be fake. On Tuesday, Singh took to Twitter to post a photo that he claimed was taken during the communal violence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Ram Navami. The Congress leader later deleted the tweet, following severe backlash from BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who called it "a conspiracy to spread religious frenzy in the state."

In the photo shared by the Congress leader, some youths were seen climbing up a mosque and planting saffron flags there. It turned out to be an old image from Bihar, that resurfaced during the violence in MP on Sunday.

Tweeting the photo, the Congres leader wrote, "Is it appropriate to hoist saffron flag on a mosque? Did the Khargone administration allow this procession to carry weapons? Will bulldozers run at the homes of all those who throw stones, irrespective of religion?" (Translated from Hindi)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Digvijaya Singh; says 'Conspiracy won't be tolerated'

Pointing out that the photo was fake, CM Chouhan accused Digvijaya Singh of fuelling communal tensions in the state. Fact-checking the Congress leader's tweet, the CM wrote: "Digvijaya Singh has tweeted a photo of a youth hoisting a saffron flag at a religious place, he is not from Madhya Pradesh. This tweet is a conspiracy to spread religious frenzy in the state and to ignite communal riots in the state. It is a conspiracy that will not be tolerated."

श्री @digvijaya_28 ने एक धार्मिक स्थल पर युवक द्वारा भगवा झंडा फहराने का फोटो सहित ट्वीट किया है, वह मध्यप्रदेश का नहीं है।श्री दिग्विजय सिंह का यह ट्वीट प्रदेश में धार्मिक उन्माद फैलाने का षड्यंत्र है और प्रदेश को दंगे की आग में झोंकने की साजिश है, जिसे बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 12, 2022

The Congress leader also drew ire from MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra who sought legal action against Digvijaya Singh over the controversial tweet.

What happened in Khargone on Ram Navami?

Stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone on Sunday, triggering incidents of arson, wherein vehicles were set on fire. The incident prompted authorities to clamp curfew in three affected areas and impose section 144 in the entire city. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse miscreants.

Khargone Superintendent of Police, Sidharth Choudhary, was shot in the leg and two police personnel were injured in the violence.

As many as 77 people have been arrested so far. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the rioters won't be spared and will be made to pay for vandalising public as well as private property.