Image: PTI/ANI
Calling the Union Budget 2022 as a budget of the 'New India', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that now there would be more infrastructure development and employment in the country.
MP CM Chouhan said, "I congratulate Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. This is the Budget of a new and prosperous, powerful and developed India. More than 35% amount has been increased in the Budget for infrastructure development. Along with the development of infrastructure, new employment opportunities will also be created."
Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022, which emphasised on four priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman informed while starting the presentation of Union Budget that India's growth is estimated to be at 9.27% in the current year, adding that it is highest among all large economies. She also said that India's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' will focus on complementing micro and macro economy, promoting digital economy, and private and public investments.