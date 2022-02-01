Calling the Union Budget 2022 as a budget of the 'New India', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that now there would be more infrastructure development and employment in the country.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan hails 2022 Union Budget

MP CM Chouhan said, "I congratulate Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. This is the Budget of a new and prosperous, powerful and developed India. More than 35% amount has been increased in the Budget for infrastructure development. Along with the development of infrastructure, new employment opportunities will also be created."

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022, which emphasised on four priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action.

Union Budget 2022: Big announcements on taxes and GST

Both Centre and States government employees' tax deduction limit to be increased from 10% to 14% to help the social security benefits of state govt employees and bring them at par with the Central government employees.

Any income from the transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except the cost of acquisition. Corporate surcharge to be reduced from 12% to 7%," announced FM Sitharaman.

Tax deduction limit to be reduced for central government employees from 18% to 15% in their contribution to NPAs.

The gross GST collections for the month of January 2022 are Rs 1,40,986 crores which is the highest since the inception of GST.

Customs duty on cut and polished diamonds, gems to be reduced to 5%.

India's economic growth estimated to be 9.27%

FM Nirmala Sitharaman informed while starting the presentation of Union Budget that India's growth is estimated to be at 9.27% in the current year, adding that it is highest among all large economies. She also said that India's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' will focus on complementing micro and macro economy, promoting digital economy, and private and public investments.