MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Kamal Nath; Accuses Him Of Not Helping Farmers

Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived at Pandhana, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. This is CM Chouhan's second visit in a month and comes in preparation for the Lok Sabha by-elections under his initiative of Jan Darshan Yatra.

While addressing a gathering in Pandhana, CM Chouhan charged congress for destroying the state. He additionally announced several development plans while promising to extend his and his government's hand towards the poor.

Madhya Pradesh CM slams former CM Kamal Nath

While addressing an event in Pandhana, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan bashed the Congress for destroying the state in 15 months, a report by ANI mentioned. He took reference from the time Kamal Nath was the CM of the state and related that Kamal Nath had stopped sending money to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh. While comparing his work to former CM's, Chouhan said, "During COVID I provided Rs 8.000 crores to PM Fasal Bima Yojana account."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also called out Kamal Nath on a previous occasion related to promises made against the loan waiver of 26 lakh farmers. CM Chouhan had called that a 'scam' iterating that the farmers were given loan waivers but money was not transferred to the banks. CM Chouhan had also accused Kamal Nath of turning them into defaulters in the guise of waiving their loans.

CM Chouhan announces Rs. 5cr development plan in Khandwa

While addressing the crowd CM Chouhan came up with some announcements and emphasised that no poor would live without shelter on the land of Madhya Pradesh. He allocated Rs. 5cr and implied that 'Chaigaon Makhan' will be made into a new tehsil. He added that a new sub-health centre will be opened in Balkhar and 8000 new houses will be bulit in Pandhan Vidhan Sabha area. During his address, CM Chouhan also pointed PM Narendra Modi's efforts in providing free ration to the poor till November.

Jan Darshan Yatra reaches Khandwa district

Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived at the Pandhna near Khanwara district at around midday by a helicopter. This visit of CM Chouhan is being conducted under the Jandarshna Yatra plan. With the by-elections in 3 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh approaching closer and closer, CM Chouhan had come up with a plan to visit the concerned villages and constituencies. In this visit to the Khandwa district, he will be involved in a 40 km roadshow. CM Chouhan will also participate in the inauguration program of the Anganwadi Centres and Nutrition Vatika.

Image: PTI