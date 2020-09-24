MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan: 'Those Opposing The Three Farm Bills Are Misleading Farmers'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on September 23 said that all those who are opposing the farm bills are "enemies of farmers". Emphasising that agricultural reform bills will double farmers' income, Shivraj said that those who are opposing the legislation are misleading the farmers. While speaking to news reporters, he said that these reform farm bills will help to empower the farmers and assure them proper wage along with social security.

"Farm bills will double the income of farmers and empower them. Those who are opposing the bills are enemies of the farmers and are misleading them. Why are they (Opposition) supporting the middlemen?"

Leaders come in support of farm bills

Besides Shivraj Singh Chouhan, many other leaders have appreciated the passage of the farm bills. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday slammed the opposition members for their absence from the Rajya Sabha when the farm bills, which assures proper wage, social security and health security to over fifty crore labourers, were being bought. He added that the absence of opposition leaders show that they are distanced from the public.

Former Telangana BJP president K Laxman on September 21 condemned the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for opposing the agricultural reform bills in the Parliament. While speaking to ANI, he said, "Telangana BJP welcomes the agriculture bills passed in Rajya Sabha. The farmers of this country are very happy with this bill. But, I fail to understand why the opposition including TRS is opposing the bill. The Modi government is trying to make agriculture a viable and profitable sector.

"60 percent of India's population is dependent on agriculture. Bills like these will help the youth to understand and enter the (agriculture) sector. The reforms that are being brought will help farmers to sell their produce at the best price across the country. The Modi government stated that Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be continued along with all the market yards but Situation Assessment Survey (SAS) will not be collected from the farmers," Laxman added.

Silent protest at the Parliament

Unwavering & unyielding in their commitment towards our farmers, all MPs of the Congress & other opposition parties have taken out a protest march in the Parliament against the draconian anti-farmer bills undemocratically forced upon by the Modi Govt. #IndiaDoesntTrustModi pic.twitter.com/uPyP9r7i8j — Congress (@INCIndia) September 23, 2020

On Wednesday opposition parties took out a silent protest march in Parliament complex against farm Bills. Carrying placards one of which read "Save Farmers, Save Workers, Save Democracy", the opposition MPs marched from Mahatma Gandhi’s statue to Ambedkar’s statue on the premises. Lawmakers from the Congress, Left parties, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, and Nationalist Congress Party took part in the protest.

