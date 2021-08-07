The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday, August 7, decided to provide 50 kg of additional food grains from ration shops to flood-affected people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The state government was also providing free food to 4.9 crore poor people in Madhya Pradesh. Apart from free food grains, the relief package also includes Rs 1.20 lakh for the reconstruction of damaged houses, immediate assistance of Rs 6,000, and ex-gratia help of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who died in rain-related incidents.

An official release stated that the decision about relief measures was taken by the state cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday. During the meeting, Chouhan announced that a task force including officials of 11 concerned departments will be set up for better coordination and implementation of relief measures. The officials said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that there will be no problem in providing help to the state.

Basically, the relief package was announced for flood victims as hundreds of cattle perished in flood-related incidents, and infrastructure including electricity lines, poles, and transformers was damaged in Madhya Pradesh. However, the chief minister expressed satisfaction that a large number of people were rescued on time and a report will be sent to the Centre after a preliminary survey of the damage, followed by a detailed report.

PMGKAY scheme has empowered crores of people

On Tuesday, August 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Gujarat through video conferencing. He stated that he interacted with many people after the program's launch and experienced PMGKAY empowered crores of people. The Government aims to make sure every Indian gets food. And this program will continue across the country till Diwali, and they won't have to pay a single penny to buy groceries, said PM Modi.

What is the PMGKAY scheme?

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) is a scheme as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat to supply free food grains to migrants and the poor. The program further promises to provide 5Kg free wheat/rice per person/month along with 1 kg free whole chana to each family per month for more than 81.35 crore people from May to November 2021. Wheat has been allocated to 6 States/UTs, - Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Gujarat and rice has been provided to the remaining States/UTs. This is over and above the regular monthly entitlements under National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA).

