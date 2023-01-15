MP CM Shivraj Singh's Helicopter Develops Glitch, Makes Emergency Landing In Manawar

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's helicopter made an emergency landing in Manawar, the same place from where it had taken off on Sunday. Flying to Dhar, the helicopter made a U-turn after the pilot in command detected a technical glitch.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dhiraj Babbar confirmed, saying, "Shivraj Singh Chouhan's chopper took off from Manawar to reach Dhar in the evening but it had to fly back to (Manawar) shortly due to a technical glitch. It landed safely."

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister later left for Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, by road. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was scheduled to address a public rally in Dhar district after a similar program in Manawar. In total, he had five meetings with the election in focus, scheduled for the day. Three of the meetings were in Pithampura.

Pertinently, he has been availing the services of a helicopter from a private company for all his visits related to the election.