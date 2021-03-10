MP CM Shivraj Singh Joins 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Trend With Stern Warning To Mafia Groups

'Pawri ho Rahi hai', for those who are familiar with the hit video, know the viral outreach it has had on social media. Starting from politicians, movie stars to cricketers it has baffled and amused everyone equally. Following this trend recently, after Trinamool Congress and BJP President JP Nadda, who all gave their own twist to the meme, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the latest to join the trend. Speaking at an event in Indore on Tuesday, CM Chouhan added his ''Pawri'' twist while commenting on the fear among the land mafia due to the actions of the BJP-led state government.

Madhya Pradesh CM said, "This is me, this is my government, this is my administrative team, and you see land mafias are running away". He also tweeted the video on Twitter with the hashtag #MafiamuktMP.

CM Chouhan participated in the program 'Ghar Ka Sapna, Saathiya Apna Apna' organised at Brilliant Convention Center in Indore. He said, "My goal is to bring justice to our people. I warned the land mafia to leave Madhya Pradesh".

Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai: CM Chouhan

Referring to the action taken against those involved in illegal activities, Chouhan said, "Tiger Abhi Zinda hai".

"I said that the Tiger is still alive (Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai) and the tiger is out on the hunt. Hunting of land mafias, brokers of fraudulant Chit fund companies, drug dealers, people who disrespect women. Those who have been victims of exploitation all over Madhya Pradesh will get justice! I am giving a free hand to the authorities, do not leave any crooks. Wipe out mafias," he added.

Madhya Pradesh CM also said the state government will fight for the rights of the people.

"Where there is a will, there is a way! In the past, I will see where the lapse occurred during the previous government's tenure and who all were involved in it. Seeing the sparkle of your eyes has given me new energy. Madhya Pradesh government will fight for the rights of the people, not the public! I have become the Chief Minister only for your service. I bow to the feet of all of you," he added.

