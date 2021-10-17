Taking a jibe at the Congress party, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the INC "has become a circus." Referring to Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chattisgarh's drama over the chief ministerial position, Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, speaking at a rally in Burhanpur, said that everyone is fighting over the political position.

"Rahul Gandhi is not the Congress Party. It is being run by an interim president Sonia Gandhi. But Rahul Gandhi has complete rights to remove a chief minister of a state," Chouhan said.

Further referring to the Punjab Congress crisis and the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, "Captain as Punjab CM was running the state smoothly but he was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi." Chouhan also commented on Navjot Singh Sidhu who resigned as Punjab Congress chief, putting the party in a tight spot.

Responding to Congress' conduct in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are not happy with each other while Bhupesh Baghel and TS Deo Singh are involved in a tug of war over the post of CM".

While attacking Kamal Nath, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said the Congress in Madhya Pradesh depends on Kamal Nath and will choose him for the leader of the opposition position. He said that the party again opted for Kamal Nath in the star campaigners list too, and, Nakul Nath, who is the son of Kamal Nath will be appointed as the president of the Youth wing.

BJP confident over winning MP Polls

Earlier on October 6, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had claimed that BJP will win all four seats in upcoming by-polls in Madhya Pradesh as people have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told reporters at the Gurdwara Data Bandi Chorh Sahib, “People have confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Therefore, BJP candidates will emerge victorious on these seats".

Three assembly segments-- Prithvipur, Raigaon and Jobat -- and one Lok Sabha seat-- Khandwa will go for elections on October 30.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)