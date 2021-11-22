MP Cong Chief Kamal Nath Meets Sonia Gandhi In Delhi; To Meet State Party Cells On Return

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday, November 22, met his party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. As per the party inside sources, the aim of the meeting was ''revitalizing'' workers and cadres for the 2023 Assembly polls. While MP Congress general secretary and media in-charge KK Mishra told PTI that Kamal Nath will hold separate meetings with state party's officials. Mishra informed that Nath and Sonia Gandhi had a meeting for an hour in New Delhi.

Providing details on the agenda of the meeting, KK Mishra said, ''After returning from Delhi, Nathji is going to hold separate meetings with the office bearers of state party's women cell, Scheduled Tribe wing, National Students Union of India (NSUI) and the Scheduled Caste group on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday respectively".

This meeting comes when Congress is holding a mass outreach programme, Jan Jagran Abhiyan, against the Modi government on issues including inflation, fuel price rise etc with people being asked to answer a 10-point questionnaire. This programme started on November 14 which is scheduled to continue till November 29.

Congress managed to unseat the BJP in the 2018 Assembly polls. But in March 2020, a rebellion by MLAs close to Jyotiraditya Scindia brought down the Kamal Nath government.

Madhya Pradesh 2023 by-polls

Ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, both ruling BJP and opposition Congress are usually observed locked in a tussle regarding the 21 per cent tribal population without whose support no party can form a government in the state.

Earlier in October, there were reports that Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale is planning to contest the next assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh in alliance with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Athawale said that RPI, an outfit largely confined to some regions in adjoining Maharashtra, will first try to increase its support base in the state.

The Union Minister told reporters, “We did not have a mass base in Madhya Pradesh till now. Now, we will increase our support base. If the party becomes strong in the next one-and-a-half years, then I will talk to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about contesting the next elections (in alliance with BJP)".

Asserting that RPI is with the ruling party at the Centre, Athwale expressed hope that the BJP will ally with the party in Madhya Pradesh as well.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI