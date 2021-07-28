MP Cong Objects To Pictures Of PM, CM On Ration Bags; Dubs It 'personal Branding' Of BJP

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to distribute foodgrains in bags bearing the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as part of the government's 'Ann Utsav' program. The plan however did not go down well with the Opposition party Congress, which termed the move as a "personal branding" of BJP leaders at the cost of real beneficiaries.

The state government is organising “Ann Utsav” on August 7, which will be virtually addressed by PM Modi. As part of the event, the ration will be distributed to 100 beneficiaries each at 25,435 PDS shops across Madhya Pradesh.

Justifying the move to print pictures of the PM and the CM on the ration bags, state Food & Civil Supplies Minister Bisahulal Singh said ration stock for two months is being provided free of cost by the Centre and for three months by the state government to the eligible families.

“We have decided that the beneficiaries of the PDS will be given rice stock of five months in a bag, at the 'Ann Utsav'. What is wrong with having the photos of the PM given that the Centre is providing free ration to people? Similarly, a ration stock of three months is being given free by the state government,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Singh pointed out that the Chhattisgarh government has been printing pictures of CM Bhupesh Baghel and the state food minister on the ration bags, even though the ration is being provided by the Centre. "The Union government is providing free ration to Chhattisgarh as well so they should ideally put a picture of PM Modi on the bags along with that of CM Baghel," he said.

Congress dubs Govt's Ann Utsav as 'PR work'

Earlier, Congress MLA PC Sharma attacked the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, stating that the BJP has failed to provide free ration to intended beneficiaries and is doing the personal branding of the party leaders.

“They are organising such programs to dish out huge figures of beneficiaries of PDS for the PR work. The truth is that lakhs of BPL (Below Poverty Line) beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh are yet to receive the ration of five months as announced earlier. Several such applications are pending with the district administration,” the former minister claimed.

Sharma alleged that the reality about farmers' situation is contradictory to the figures presented by the state government. "Farmers are committing suicide due to mounting loan burden in the state," he said.

Refuting Congress' allegations, Madhya Pradesh BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said ration is being provided continuously to beneficiaries and the distribution is also monitored. He stated that the ration bags will bear the pictures of PM and the CM and not of the state unit party president, which is "well under the Constitutional arrangement."

“States ruled by Congress are in the dock over the issue of providing benefits to the poor under the PDS system. The Congress is anti-poor. They gave the slogan to eliminate poverty but they cannot see the good work in this direction,” said Agarwal.

(With inputs from agencies)