MP: Congress Accuses Minister Govind Rajput Of Amassing Benami Property, He Says Political Conspiracy

The opposition Congress on Monday alleged Madhya Pradesh minister Govind Rajput amassed benami properties and complained to the Income Tax department.

Rajput, who handles Revenue and Transport portfolios, denied the allegations and termed them a political conspiracy to tarnish his image.

MP Congress' media department chairman KK Mishra alleged the minister amassed huge benami properties between 2020-22.

Mishra, who led a delegation of Congress leaders, said documents of these properties were submitted along with a complaint to the Income Tax department.

He alleged the minister purchased benami land parcels in Madhya Pradesh including in the name of relatives of his wife in violation of the Prohibition of Benami Property Act, 1988.

Rajput denied the allegations in a statement and termed them a "political conspiracy" to tarnish his image.

"These allegations are part of a propaganda by Congress based on the documents already available online as they are public documents," he said.

Rajput said Congress was playing cheap politics.

"The people of Surkhi assembly constituency (which Rajput represents) will give a befitting reply to Congressmen for this," he said.

Rajput had also served as a minister in the previous Kamal Nath government. He joined the BJP along with 21 MLAs in March 2020 led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, leading to the collapse of the government.

