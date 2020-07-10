MP Congress Accuses Rebel MLA Tulsi Silawat Of 'insulting PM Modi';neta Warns Legal Action

Amid questioning Vikas Dubey's encounter, Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday, is also indulging in petty politics alleging ex-Congress MP and Scindia loyalist - Tulsi Silawat - a BJP cabinet minister - is once again accusing his 'own party'. Sharing a clip of a part of Silawat's press briefing, Congress quotes Silawat calling PM Modi, Madhya Pradesh CM and Uttar Pradesh CM a 'blot on society' when asked about Vikas Dubey's arrest and subsequent encounter by a reporter. Sharing the clip which is cut short, allegedly misconstruing his words, Congress said that such 'words by a minister' are condemnable.

MP Congress alleges 'insult by minister', shares clip

"The Prime Minister, Madhya Pradesh CM and Uttar Pradesh CM are a blot on society. It is the government's responsibility is to take action and the incident (encounter) is an inspiration to society," says Silwat in the clip.

देश के प्रधानमंत्री, मप्र के मुख्यमंत्री और उत्तरप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री, ऐसे लोग समाज के लिये कलंक हैं - तुलसी सिलावट



ये क्या है सिलावट जी..?

— मलाई में जरा सी बाधा क्या दिखी, आप तो फिर बैंगलोर जाने की भाषा पर उतर आये..!



एक मंत्री की इस भाषा की हम कड़ी निंदा करते हैं। pic.twitter.com/hL2Mk8GQIP — MP Congress (@INCMP) July 10, 2020

Silawat warns legal action against Congress

Slamming the mischief conjured by the clip shred by Congress, Silawat clarified that he had termed Dubey as a 'blot on society'. He then added that PM Modi had thanked Madhya Pradesh CM for his arrest. Silawat said that he will be taking legal action against Congress for misconstruing his words in the video.

"The gangster Vikas Dubey is a blot to society and the Prime Minister had thanked Madhya Pradesh CM on his arrest. This statement of mine, which has been misconstrued by Congress is condemned. I will also take legal action against them," he said.

Madhya Pradesh cabinet

Silawat was one of the 22 MLAs who resigned from the Congress leading to the fall of the Kamal Nath government. Silawat and his rebel colleague Govind Singh Rajput were the first to be sworn in as the 5 ministers in CM Shivraj Chouhan's cabinet. Recently, 28 ministers were sworn in - 20 of the cabinet rank and 8 of the ministers of state rank by Chouhan. 12 of the 22 Congress rebels and Scindia loyalists managed to secure ministerial berths.

MP political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. The biggest jolt occurred when former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP.