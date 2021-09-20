MP Congress Head Kamal Nath Sends His Wishes To New Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

President of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Unit Kamal Nath congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on being chosen as the Chief Minister of Punjab after a major inter-party dispute erupted in the Punjab Congress.

In a Tweet on Sunday, Kamal Nath wished his best to the three-time Punjab MLA and hoped that the Congress government established new dimensions of development in Punjab under his administration.

श्री चरणजीत सिंह चन्नी को पंजाब का मुख्यमंत्री बनाए जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं।



Rahul Gandhi’s wishes for the new Punjab CM

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on being chosen as the new Chief Minister of Punjab. Taking to Twitter, the former Congress President extended his greetings to Channi for the new responsibility. Gandhi called on the Congress government to continue to fulfil the promises made to the people of Punjab, stating that their trust is of paramount importance.

Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for the new responsibility.



Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh sends good wishes

Acknowledging the announcement, Capt. Amarinder Singh had taken a moment to send his good wishes to his successor. Communicated by his advisor Raveen Thukral, Capt. Amarinder Singh in his message to Charanjit Singh Channi exuded hope that he keeps Punjab and its people safe from the growing security threat from across the border.

Dalit-Sikh Punjab CM Channi replaces Captain Amarinder Singh

Putting a cap on the months-long dispute in the Punjab Congress unit, the party replaced former CM Captain Amarinder Singh with Dalit Sikh MLA Charanjit Singh Channi, a day after the former stepped down from the position.

Channi was selected for the Chief Ministership on Sunday as central observers, along with the 80 Congress MLAs in Punjab chose him with the consent of the party high command. He will be sworn in as Chief Minister on Monday, September 20.

Along with this, there are also speculations of a cabinet rejig happening soon. As per the common rift, the replacement of Cap. Amarinder Singh was approved by the Congress leadership to escape anti-incumbency ahead of the coming polls.

Capt. Amarinder Singh resigned because he felt 'humiliated'

Capt. Amarinder Singh on Saturday tendered his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Speaking to the media thereafter, the outgoing CM said

"I had informed the Congress President earlier in the day that I will be tendering my resignation. They called the MLAs to Delhi twice and are now convening Congress Legislative Party meeting here in Chandigarh today. This makes me feel that they have an element of doubt on me, that I wasn't able to run the government. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust".



