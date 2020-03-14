MP Congress Laments Jyotiraditya Scindia Exit, Speculates Real Reason For His Joining BJP

Addressing a press briefing on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Congress working president Ramnivas Rawat claimed that Jyotiraditya Scindia had joined BJP because he was insecure about his future in the Congress party. He refuted the claim that Scindia had left Congress because of issues faced by farmers. To buttress his point, Rawat pointed out that Scindia had joined hands with Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who led the government when the farmers were fired at in Mandsaur. While lamenting the fact that the former Union Minister left Congress, Rawat maintained that his absence could be compensated.

Ramnivas Rawat remarked, "It is sad to see Jyotiraditya Scindia leaving the party. He was insecure about his future in Congress, hence he left the party and joined the BJP. He thought his career will be finished in Congress. He did not leave the party for farming distress. His absence is felt, but can be compensated as well.”

He added, "Around 70 lakh farmers have been benefited from farm loan waiver in the state. Mandsaur incident in which several farmers lost their lives, happened in Shivraj Singh's tenure. Now, Scindia has joined him.”

MP political crisis

Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10 was followed by 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs putting in their papers. While their resignation letters are yet to be accepted by the MP Assembly speaker, Congress is making all possible attempts to woo back some of the dissident MLAs as the stability of its government is in serious threat. Scindia, who served as a Union Minister during the second term of the United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre, was reportedly upset due to being sidelined despite playing a major role in the victory of Congress in the 2018 MP Assembly elections.

On Wednesday, he officially joined BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and was nominated as the party's Rajya Sabha candidate. Contending that the Congress party was not the same anymore, Scindia also highlighted the failures of the Kamal Nath government in MP. Meanwhile, MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon on Friday and handed over a letter in which he alleged that BJP had indulged in horse-trading. He requested the Governor to ensure the release of the MLAs held in Bengaluru and expressed his willingness to have a floor test in the upcoming Assembly session on a date fixed by the Speaker.

