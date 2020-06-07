MP Congress Leader, Supporters Booked For Violating Social Distancing Norms

For violation of social distancing norms at Badnawar town of Dhar district, a case has been registered against Congress leader and ex-Madhya Pradesh forest minister Umang Singhar and his supporters. The case has been registered under section 188 of IPC (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Singhar was on a visit to Badnawar to meet the workers and people in view of a by-election, necessitated after MLA Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon switched sides from Congress to BJP when Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP in March.

The former minister held a press conference in which several people participated. BJP leaders of the area complained to the police about the violation of social distancing norms after which the police registered a case against the former minister.

READ | Rajasthan: Social Distancing Norms Go For A Toss As People Gather To Inaugurate Statue

READ | FIR Against Unidentified Persons For Uploading 'sensitive Posts' On Social Media

Dhar District Congress president Bal Mukund Singh Gautam was also booked in the matter. Singhar later tweeted: "I had gone to Badnawar area of Dhar district to ascertain the problems being faced by farmers and labourers there. I will surrender in Badnawar. It should be remembered that the BJP government had fired upon the farmers in Mandsaur on June 6 three years back and yesterday was its anniversary."

(With ANI inputs and photo)

READ | 80-yr-old Tied To Hospital Bed In Madhya Pradesh, After Family Fails To Pay Partial Dues

READ | 'No Congress MLA Will Defect In Madhya Pradesh': Digvijay Singh