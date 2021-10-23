MP Congress MLA's Rape Accused Son Still On Run, Police Offer ₹25K For Info On Whereabouts

Madhya Pradesh police officials, on Friday, increased reward money for information on state Congress MLA Murli Morwal's rape accused son, Karan Morwal. The Congress MLA's son has been absconding since April 2 after a woman alleged that she was raped by him on the pretext of marriage, PTI reported. The reward has been increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday. Notably, the reward of Rs 15,000 was earlier raised from Rs 5,000.

Deputy Inspector General Manish Kapooria informed PTI that various teams were looking for the accused and were hopeful of arresting him soon. Other officials informed that his younger brother, Shivam, was questioned on Tuesday.

"Many attempts have been made to arrest Karan Morwal who is an accused in the rape case of a woman worker of Congress party in Indore, but we could not find him," Jyoti Sharma, in charge of Mahila Police Station, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Eyewitness' version:

According to a PTI report, eye-witnesses have said that MLA Murli Morwal reached Palasia police station, adjacent to the women's police station where the case was lodged, during the day but refused to answer queries on the alleged rape case as well as the purpose of his visit.

Madhya Pradesh Police's statement on the case

Earlier, in September the police had said that they will start the process to attach the properties of a Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA's son wanted in a rape case if he does not surrender. Indore's women police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma had told reporters that they raided a place in the search of Karan on a tip-off during the investigation, but he was not found. As he was not found there, the police brought his younger brother Shivam to the police station for questioning as he might know about his brother's whereabouts.

