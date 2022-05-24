MP Congress MLA’s Son Seen With Drink In Alleged Hit & Run; Flees After Threatening Victim

In a case VVIP racism, a shocking video has gone viral on social media in which a son of a Congress leader was involved in a hit and run case. A former Congress Minister Hukuma Karada's son was accused of ramming his car into the vehicle of a Raipur-based businessman on Saturday (May 21) in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore.

VVIP racism in MP's Sehore

The entire incident took place on the Indore-Bhopal Highway at around 10:30 pm. The incident was caught on camera after the Minister's son allegedly got into a verbal spat with the businessman and his driver and fled the area later. It was reported that he repeatedly rammed into the victim's Innova car and also indulged in a brawl. When the victim threatened him with a police complaint he rammed his SUV into the victim's car and dragged it for a few metres on the highway. The driver of the Innova, who was in the car pulled the handbrake and managed to save their lives.

The son of the Congress Neta didn't stop at this, it was then reported that he allegedly pulled out a knife and ran after the victims on the highway in an attempt to attack them. He then broke the windows of the victim's car and flew the spot.

Later, Ashta police received information about the accident and on the basis of the vehicle registration number a case has been filed against the Congress minister's son but has been not arrested yet.

'Will Congress take action on the MLA and his son?': BJP

BJP National President Shehzad Poonawalla who claimed that that the neta's son was drunk, slammed Congress over the incident and said, "Drunk on alcohol and power, the son of MLA Hukuma Karada who is also a senior leader of Congress in Madhya Pradesh can be seen ramming his SUV into the car of a trader and after he is asked to come to the police station he starts threatening the trader and also bangs his car with his SUV and runs away".

"This is the culture and mindset of the Congress party without being in power. Imagine what will happen if they come into power? This is not the only instance of Nikama son of the Congress party. Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi and MLA Johari Lal Meena's sons are accused of rape, and Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA's son is also accused of rape and this is yet another incident of Son-rise in the party leading to Sun set of the Congress. Unfortunately, instead of doing Beti Bachao Congress defends such kinds of sons and they are in Beta Bachao, Apraadhi Bachao mode. Will Congress take action on the MLA and his son?" said Poonawalla.

DRUNK ON POWER



Cong MLA Hukum Karada's drunk son’s SUV hit car of a businessman-When asked to come to police, Karada dashed the car with his SUV



Not the first Nikamma Congress son.. Raj’than Min Mahesh Joshi & MLA Morwal sons accused of rape !!



Son-rise = Sun set of party pic.twitter.com/6uwca0jZ8I — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 24, 2022

