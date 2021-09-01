MP: Congress Posters Depicting Kamal Nath As 'Krishna', Shivraj As 'Kans Mama' Spark Row

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday put up posters depicting senior leader Kamal Nath as 'Lord Krishna' and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as 'Kans Mama' outside their party office in Bhopal. The posters which came around the festival of Janmashtami have courted controversy over the photoshopped images of Lord Krishna.

Wishing people 'Happy Janmashtami', the caption on Kamal Nath's side read-- 'Kamal Nath's Chhindwara model' along with a photo of his face morphed over Lord Krishna's body. The caption on Shivraj Singh Chouhan's side of the billboard says, "Mama Kans' announcement- ask for Madhya Pradesh's freedom.' It is important to mention that Shivraj Singh Chouhan is often referred to as 'mama' in MP.

The controversial poster also featured Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, former CM Digvijaya Singh and several others.

The BJP has accused the grand-old-party of 'hurting Hindu sentiments' and mocking Lord Krishna by photoshopping Kamal Nath's face on top of the god's image.

A poster depicting Congress' Kamal Nath as Lord Krishna & Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as 'Kans Mama' was put up outside Cong office, Bhopal.



Through this poster, people are urging Kamal Nath Ji to contest 2023 polls & teach BJP a lesson:Shahyar Khan, Congress(31.08) pic.twitter.com/QDsy1W1NX0 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Congress defends poster

BJP leader Vishwas Sarang lashed out at the billboard accusing Congress of always making fun of the Hindu religion. Congress leader Shahryar Khan is said to be behind the conception of the gimmick. "They opposed Ram resisted temple construction and denied the existence of Ram Setu. Now, they are making a Muslim make fun of Hindu religion. This is not forgivable," he said, calling it an insult to Lord Krishna."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shahryar Khan has defended the poster saying that when 'sin' increases on earth, God sends a 'vikaas purush' (a man for development) like Kamal Nath. "Through this poster, people are urging Kamal Nath Ji to contest 2023 polls & teach BJP a lesson. When sin increases on earth, God sends someone... Kamal Nath is that "vikas purush". His Chhindwara model is an ideal example of development in the state... While CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has not done enough here," said Shahryar Khan.