MP Congress Protests Scindia's Inclusion In Modi Cabinet; Digvijaya Singh Congratulates

Miffed at Congress-turned-BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia's inclusion into the Modi cabinet, Madhya Pradesh Congress staged a black balloon protest against him in Bhopal on Wednesday. Claiming that Scindia has been rewarded by the BJP for his treachery, Congress took a dig at Scindia's portfolio - the Aviation ministry. Warning his colleagues of his 'scheming', Congress claimed that the 'sold-out Maharaj would now sell off Air India'. Scindia had switched from Congress to BJP along with 22 MLAs, leading to fall of Kamal Nath government in MP.

MP Congress protests Scindia's inclusion

बिके हुये महाराज,

बिकने को तैयार महाराजा एयरलाइंस सँभालेंगे। — MP Congress (@INCMP) July 8, 2021

In a somber contrast, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh congratulated Scindia for his new post. When asked to comment on the cabinet reshuffle he said, "The cabinet is decided by PM Modi and I don't wish to comment on his decisions. Union Health Minister's term was not that good, but Dr Harsh Vardhan is a very good person. It is sad that senior ministers like Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar who were known as good ministers have been removed."

Mega Modi cabinet reshuffle

In a massive reset at the midway of PM Modi's second tenure, the Union cabinet was expanded and rejigged to induct 36 new ministers taking the total size to 77 - excluding the Prime Minister. With the exit of 12 Union ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan, top BJP MPs like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal were inducted as cabinet ministers. The cabinet has also introduced the first-ever Ministry of Co-operation to provide a separate administrative, legal, and policy framework which will be headed by Amit Shah.

With focus on youth, Mansukh Mandaviya has replaced Dr Harsh Vardhan as Union Health Minister, Kiren Rijiju replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad as Union Law minister, Anurag Thakur replaced Prakash Javadekar as Union I&B minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia replaced Hardeep Singh Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan replaced Ramesh Pokhriyal as Education minister. The inclusion of young blood has brought down the average age 58 and has diversified representation with 27 OBC, 8 ST, 12 SC ministers and 11 women ministers. In terms of experience & qualification, the cabinet has 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants and 4 former CMs, 18 former Ministers from states, 39 former MLAs.