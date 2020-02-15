Fast & Furious Escalation In MP Congress Spat; Scindia Walks Out Of Kamal Nath's Meeting

Amid the rift in the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out of an MPCC meeting being held at CM Kamal Nath's residence in Delhi on Saturday morning, over which Congress leaders who were also present have remained silent.

Apart from Kamal Nath and Scindia, other party leaders including Digvijaya Singh, Deepak Babaria, AICC Incharge Meenakshi Natrajan and Jitu Patwari attended the meeting. Scindia on Thursday had assured to regularise guest teachers stating that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto were not fulfilled, and would come down to the streets and protest with them if the situation demands.

Congress leaders downplay

While Scindia walked out of the MPCC meeting, Congress leaders downplayed the incident. Speaking to the media, Madhya Pradesh party in-charge Deepak Babaria said, "The meeting has been done in a good and positive environment. All the party workers' demands and thoughts have been recognized and a solution will be provided soon."

MP Congress Minister Jitu Patwari said, "The meeting was held to discuss the Panchayat Nagar municipality elections. I believe everybody put forth their opinions with positivity and decided on an agenda. All the affirmative things that Scindia, Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath have said in the meeting will be implemented. Every leader was positive. No leader was negative."

Speaking about the manifesto, he said, "The manifesto is basically for five years. We have made it for five year's guarantee. Kamal Nath is working towards it with a vision." Patwari's statement mirrored Kamal Nath's first response to Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia promises to hit streets against MP govt

Earlier on Thursday, Senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia assured to regularise guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, stating that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto were not fulfilled. He added that he would also hit the streets with the teachers if their demands were not met with. He had further said that he has requested the state government to work on eradication of malnutrition in 5 years – the state tops the list for malnourishment under the age of six in India and around 60% are malnourished, as per international non-profit Save The Children.

