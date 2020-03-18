MP Congress Submits Memorandum To Governor, Appealing Him To Bring Back Rebel MLAs

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLAs on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to governor Lalji Tandon demanding his intervention to bring back the rebel Congress MLAs from Bengaluru. The memorandum by the Congress party also highlighted the arrest of Digvijaya Singh and other Congress leaders in Bengaluru.

" We request you to get 16 Congress MLAs that have been held captive by the BJP in Bengaluru freed. Chief Minister Kamal Nath Ji has also requested your intervention into the matter," the memorandum said.

" You must be aware that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh had reached Bengaluru this morning and wanted to meet the captive MLAs. As a Rajya Sabha candidate, he wanted to meet the voter MLAs and talk to them. Despite having all the rights to meet these MLAs, he was denied the meeting and also taken into custody by the police," it added.

'Exercise your constitutional powers to get the MLAs back'

The Congress memorandum to the governor also appealed to the governor to exercise his constitutional powers to get the 'captive' MLAs back from Bengaluru. " We the Congress party MLAs, appeal you to use your constitutional powers and get the captive MLAs back."

Digvijaya Singh detained

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reached Bengaluru on Wednesday to meet the rebel MLAs lodged in the city's Ramada Hotel and was greeted by Karnataka Congress chief and strongman DK Shivakumar. The senior Congress leader, in a desperate attempt to connect with the rebel MLAs, allegedly reasoned that he wished to meet the MLAs and seek support from them ahead of Rajya Sabha elections for which he is a candidate but was stopped by police due to security reasons in view of the rebel MLAs' seeking security concerning an alleged threat to their lives. The Congress leader then sat on a dharna outside the hotel where 21 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs are said to be lodged. Later Singh was detained by the police in Bengaluru.

