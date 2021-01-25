MP Congress Takes Protest Against Centre's Farm Laws To Indore; Kamal Nath Attacks Shivraj

The second round of protests against the Centre's farm laws was held in Indore on Sunday, after thousands of Congress workers were booked in Bhopal. The protest was being led by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The Congress leader reached Depalpur by helicopter and offered prayers at Lakshminarayan temple. He then participated in a rally in which he was spotted driving a tractor.

In support of Congress' Bhopal protest on Saturday, Kamal Nath tweeted and accused the Shivraj government after police used water cannons and lathi-charged Congress workers.

किसानो के समर्थन में आज मध्यप्रदेश के भोपाल में शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन कर रहे हज़ारों किसान भाइयों व कांग्रेसजनो पर शिवराज सरकार के ईशारे पर किये गये बर्बर लाठीचार्ज , आंसू गैस व वाटर केनन छोड़े जाने की व गिरफ़्तारी की कड़ी निंदा करता हूँ। — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 23, 2021

From the last few days, Congress has been witnessed holding protests by organizing panchayat or taking out tractor rallies, in different districts of Madya Pradesh under the supervision of the senior Congress leaders.

State Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath joined the tractor rally organized by Dindori District Congress today by driving a tractor himself.

हर क़दम कमलनाथ 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nQXlfY4gE0 — Vishnopi Soni 🇮🇳 (@VishnopiS) January 19, 2021

Police Use Water Cannons To Disperse Protesting Congress Workers In MP

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh police used water cannons to disperse the Congress workers in the city who had gathered for a march from Jawahar Chowk to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal in support of the ongoing farmers protest. Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and others were also detained.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Police use water cannons to disperse Congress workers who were taking out a march from Jawahar Chowk to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal, in the support of farmers. pic.twitter.com/7Jz6s5tdpv — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

Digvijaya Singh, Jaivardhan Singh and Kunal Choudhary were some of the Congress leaders detained along with other party workers during Saturday’s protest rally in Bhopal. Similar protest rallies in support of the farmers were taken out by Madhya Pradesh Congress last week.

Kamal Nath Links Farm Laws To Privatisation Of Agriculture

On January 7, while addressing a press briefing, ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath linked the Centre's introduction of farm legislation to the 'thought process of RSS and Jana Sangh'. While RSS is BJP's ideological fountainhead, Jana Sangh was the previous avatar of the latter. Nath contended that RSS and Jana Sangh has consistently backed privatization after India's Independence, which, in itself, is hardly a damning allegation economically.