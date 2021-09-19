MP: Digvijaya advises MP forest minister to join in `oust CM' campaign

Jabalpur, Sep 18 (PTI) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday advised Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Vijay Shah to quit the ruling BJP after he was purportedly denied entry into the memorial of two tribal rulers where Union home minister Amit Shah paid homage.

“If he (Vijay Shah) feels disrespected, he has two options. He should resign from the BJP or join in the `oust the chief minister' (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) campaign,” Singh told reporters here.

Vijay Shah, a tribal leader, was reportedly denied entry by the security personnel at a function held to pay tributes to erstwhile Gondwana state ruler Shankar Shah and his son Raghunath Shah at their memorial here. Union home minister Amit Shah attended the function.

A video where police are seen stopping Vijay Shah from entering the venue was doing rounds on social media.

Shankar Shah and his son were killed by the British for rising up against the East India Company's rule during the rebellion of 1857. PTI COR LAL KRK KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)