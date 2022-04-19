MP Govt Allocates Rs 1 Cr Relief Money For Welfare Of People Affected By Khargone Violence

In an attempt to ensure peace in Khargone, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday allocated Rs 1 crore as relief money for the welfare of those affected by the violence that erupted in the region on the occasion of the Ram Navami festival. This came after Hindus celebrating Ram Navami were attacked with stones and petrol bombs in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

Recently, Minister Vishwas Sarang had assured the state government of working toward ending the mentality of such violence and not just eliminating rioters from the state.

Political clash over Khargone violence

Referring to the recent clash, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to divide society.

Kamal Nath told ANI, “These riots that took place in Khargone are against the culture of our country. Our culture is to unite the society but BJP is trying to divide it. I spoke to Khargone’s IG and he assured me he would maintain peace in the district.”

Further blaming the BJP for the unrest situation the country, Senior Congress leader and former Madya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said that communal tension is the biggest weapon of the ruling BJP. He added that the incident is proof of failed administration.

Khargone violence

In a related update, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan providing details of the situation said, "There is peace in Khargone. 10 houses were completely damaged in the vandalisation by rioters. Those houses will be rebuilt with Govt support. 70 houses were partially damaged, they will be repaired with Govt help. Injured will be provided free treatment".

He further assured rebuilding of the source of livelihood for 16 people who suffered a complete loss due to the attack. He added that currently the government will bear the expenses of the loss but later it will be colled from rioters. "Won't leave anyone alone in times of crisis. Govt standing with them", MP CM SS Chouhan stated.

Earlier Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered the demolition of illegal buildings of those involved in the stone-throwing. On April 11, the administration used Bulldozers to demolish around 16 houses and 29 shops.

A curfew was imposed in the entire violence-hit Khargone city on Sunday which was relaxed for two hours on Thursday and only women were allowed to step out to buy essential items. So far, nearly 100 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

