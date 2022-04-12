MP Govt To Lodge Case Against Digvijaya Singh For Fake Tweet; 'habit To Provoke People'

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday announced that a case would be registered against former CM and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for his fake tweet on the Khargone violence. Speaking to Republic TV, Mishra accused Singh of habitually provoking the people of MP, and confirmed that legal action would be taken against him.

"Digvijaya did a wrong thing by tweeting this fake photo. He tried to provoke the people of Madhya Pradesh. It is his habit to provoke. A case will be registered against him," Narottam Mishra told Republic.

Digvijaya Singh tweets fake video on Khargone violence

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday was busted sharing fake news on the communal violence that took place in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Ram Navami. Taking to social media, the Congress leader claimed that saffron flags were hoisted on a mosque by a Ram Navami procession. He questioned whether bulldozers would run over the homes of stone-pelters, irrespective of their religion.

Tweeting the photo, the Congres leader wrote, "Is it appropriate to hoist saffron flag on a mosque? Did the Khargone administration allow this procession to carry weapons? Will bulldozers run at the homes of all those who throw stones, irrespective of religion?" (Translated from Hindi)

His tweet came at a time when stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Khargone, triggering incidents of arson, wherein vehicles were set on fire. The incident prompted authorities to clamp curfew in three affected areas and impose section 144 in the entire city. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse miscreants.

Given the sensitivity of the situation in the state, which was already gripped by communal clashes, the leader's fake tweet came under massive backlash from the ruling administration.

Fact-checking the Congress leader's tweet, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Digvijaya Singh of fuelling communal tensions in the state. "Digvijaya Singh has tweeted a photo of a youth hoisting a saffron flag at a religious place, he is not from Madhya Pradesh. This tweet is a conspiracy to spread religious frenzy in the state and ignite communal riots in the state. It is a conspiracy that will not be tolerated."