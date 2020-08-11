MP Home Minister Gives Personal Spin To Covid PPE; Sports Mask With Own Face Painted On It

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took everyone by surprise when he was spotted with a face mask that bore his own 'face'. The unique face cover worn by Mishra on Tuesday had a photograph of his own face with a wide smile on it.

Last month, the MP Home Minister was criticised for violating COVID-19 norms while visiting his hometown. He was spotted without a mask and did not follow social distancing norms while meeting his family members. But on Tuesday, he sported a face mask that was unique in every sense.

Naveen Kapoor, the national bureau chief of ANI, shared the pictures of the Minister on Twitter, and wrote: "Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra's unique experiment."

READ | Madhya Pradesh: 13 Per Cent Indore COVID-19 Patients Recovered In Home Isolation

Narottam Mishra criticised by Congress

Back in July, Congress MLA and former Law Minister PC Sharma lashed out at the Madhya Pradesh Home Minister for violating COVID-19 prevention norms during a function. He lamented that Narottam Mishra was indulging in "irresponsible behaviour" even after MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus. Sharma claimed that Mishra had neither worn a mask nor was observing social distancing.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Cong MLA Jitu Patwari Booked For Tweeting Tampered Image Of PM Modi

According to Sharma, it was unjustified to have a different set of rules for the common man and Ministers. To buttress his point, the Congress leader highlighted that the common man was penalised for not wearing a mask while no action was taken against Mishra for the same violation. Questioning the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government on the political compulsions for the lack of action, he asked whether the COVID-19 related rules were only for the opposition and the common man.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh responded to Sharma's tweet saying, "BJP leaders take the oath of impartiality and then show total bias to violate the oath."

Narottam Mishra was appointed as the home minister of the state in July. He was also made the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Law and Justice.

READ | MP: 866 COVID-19 Cases Take Tally To 39,891; 19 Die

READ | Congress Accuses MP Home Min Of Violating COVID Norms, Questions 'different Set Of Rules'