MP Home Minister Takes On Congress For Contrasting CM's Origins With Kamal Nath's Fortunes

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh by-elections, BJP on Monday slammed the Congress party for mocking the humble origins of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. On October 11, Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar had boasted about former CM Kamal Nath being "India's no.2 industrialist". Mentioning that Chouhan hailed from a "starved household", Gurjar accused the CM of increasing his immovable assets by allegedly exploiting the farmers.

Reacting to these comments, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra acknowledged that the state Congress president was born with a golden spoon in his mouth. He stressed that it was not a crime to be born poor. In a further dig at Congress, Mishra claimed that the opposition party was disturbed by the MP CM's "humble origins".

Kamal Nath ji was born with a golden spoon in his mouth & his party's legislator has said this. Is it a crime to be born poor? A CM from humble origins is what irks the Congress: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Dinesh Gurjar's statement on Shivraj S Chouhan https://t.co/CiRfIwwJvp pic.twitter.com/dYMcziUFcJ — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Fall of Kamal Nath government

The Kamal Nath government plunged into crisis after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10 followed by 22 MP Congress MLAs putting in their papers. Ruling on a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test, a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened on for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands. Most importantly, the rebel MLAs were not compelled to attend the session.

As the Congress party was short of a majority, Kamal Nath announced his resignation on March 20. Subsequently, Chouhan took oath as the MP CM for the fourth time. After July's Cabinet expansion, 14 of the 22 MLAs who had resigned from Congress are now a part of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet.

The by-election in 28 seats

On September 29, the Election Commission of India announced by-election in 28 MP Assembly constituencies- Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra. While the voting will take place on November 2, the counting of votes is scheduled for November 10. To retain power in the state, the BJP government needs to win only 9 out of the 28 seats.

