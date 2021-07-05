MP Home Minister Takes Umbrage At Digvijaya Singh's Jibe At RSS Chief; Flays 'appeasement'

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra hit out at Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday for his swipe at RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat. Speaking to the media, he claimed that Singh was pained at the RSS chief's emphasis on unity as he believes in the politics of "appeasement". Mishra questioned whether the senior Congress leader had done anything for the development of Muslims instead of spreading fear among them.

"It is natural for Digvijaya Singh- the father of appeasement to feel aggrieved. He indulges in vote bank politics by propagating an atmosphere of fear and separatism among Muslims. You should say what he had done for the development of the minorities. His grouse is that the society will move towards social harmony because of Mohan Bhagwat's statement," Narottam Mishra noted.

Speaking at the launch of the book 'The Meeting of Minds: A Bridging Initiative' on Sunday, Bhagwat spoke about the virtue of being Indians first. On this occasion, the RSS supremo also propagated that the DNA of all Indians is the same as they have the same ancestors. In a veiled jibe at Muslim intellectuals, he dismissed the notion that Hindus will overpower the minorities.

Digvijaya Singh asks Bhagwat to 'walk the talk'

Earlier in the day, Digvijaya Singh opined that the RSS chief should preach the 'unity' message to his disciples. Stressing that he will become Bhagwat's "fan" if this happens, Singh however contended that this was a very difficult task. For instance, he highlighted that it will be tough to address the level of hatred between Hindus and Muslims allegedly fostered by RSS and its affiliates.

Former Union Minister Digvijaya Singh remarked, "Will Mohan Bhagwat give his message of 'All Indians have the same DNA' to his disciples, pracharaks, VHP and Bajrang Dal activists? Will you preach this lesson to Modi, Shah and other BJP Chief Ministers? I will become your fan if you ask your disciples to compulsorily follow this message. But this is not easy. You have created such hatred between Hindus and Muslims that it will be difficult to reduce it."

"If you are honest in your intentions, please direct the removal of all BJP leaders who have harassed innocent Muslims from their posts. Start with Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath. I know that you will not do it because there is a difference in what you preach and practice. You rightly said that we are Indians first. But must explain it to your disciples. They have advised me to go to Pakistan on multiple occasions," the Congress leader escalated his attack on the RSS chief.