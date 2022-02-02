MP Jawhar Sircar Apologises For Mocking Nirmala Sitharaman's Past Over Govt Disinvestments

'Sorry for the tweet,' said Trinamool Congress' Jawhar Sircar after being criticised for his jibe on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's earlier experience in sales. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Sircar underlined that the 'before and after' picture of Sitharaman was allegedly sent by union leaders angry at the 'indiscriminate' sell-off of national assets to the private sector.

"I have deleted it, as I respect her, but I hope the angst against sell-off is noted," Sircar further said. In the tweet that now stands deleted the TMC leader had attached a picture which came with the question, 'why Prime Minister Narendra Modi selected Nirmala Sitharaman as Finance Minister to sell off our nation's assets.' The answer on the graphic was, 'She has experience in sales at Habitat, a home decor store'.

"From selling home decors to national assets, what an inspiring story," the sarcastic and denigrating caption read.

After Air India, Centre reveals plans for LIC, IDBI Bank

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2020-21 Budget announced the selling of part government stake in insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), besides selling the balance holding of the government in IDBI Bank to private, retail and institutional investors.

The government pegged the disinvestment target for 2020-21 at Rs 1.20 lakh crore, nearly double of Rs 65,000 crore it expects to raise in the current financial year. The government has missed the budgeted disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore set for the current financial year by a huge margin.

In the current financial year so far, the government has mopped up about Rs 18,000 crore by way of disinvestment. The Revised Estimate pegs disinvestment proceeds at Rs 65,000 crore for this fiscal year ending March 2020. For the next financial year, beginning April 1, the government expects a substantial Rs 90,000 crore revenue from disinvestment of government stake in public sector banks and financial institutions.

(With agency inputs)