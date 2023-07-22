MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia Visits Deceased Journo's Kin, Sponsors Education Of Daughter

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday night visited the family members of Late Atul Rathore, a broadcast journalist in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, who lost his life on July 17, after he fell into an open sewer chamber on the night of July 15, while returning back home from work. The Union Minister met the family members of the deceased and assured full support from the Government. The deceased is survived by a daughter aged 2, wife and mother. Union Minister Scindia offered to sponser the full education of the daughter of the deceased and also assured that action will be taken against the culprits responsible for civic apathy.

Scindia addressed press after meeting the deceased’s family

“In this time of grief, we are all standing with family members of deceased journalist Atul Rathore, who was an exemplary journalist who passed too early. I am saddened to see his 2-year-old daughter and thus I have decided to take the responsibility for the education of his daughter and the party assures job for the deceased’s wife. MLA Pradyuman Singh Tomar, who is MLA from Gwalior and Minister of Energy, has also given Rs 1 lakh compensation to the family member of the deceased. FIR has been registered against the contractor and the culprit will soon be sent behind bars,” Scindia said.

Details of the accident

On the night of July 15 at 10.30 PM, Atul was returning home from work when suddenly his bike fell into an open sewer chamber at the gate of Prasad Nagar. Atul fell on his head and got a severe head injury. He was immediately rushed to the hospital with the help of locals, where he was admitted in a Critical Care Unit. After 2 days of being in ICU, Atul took his last breath on Monday, July 17.

The angry family members, friends and relatives protested and blocked Gwalior Highway demanding action against civic officials, Chairman of Municipal Corporation and the contractor.

The protest was called off after Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar came to meet the family of the deceased and announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the deceased’s family members and also after his intervention, an FIR was registered against the contractor. The Minister assured the family of full support from the government.

After the death of journalist Atul Rathore, politics erupted in his village Purani Chavni with the visit of former CM Digvijaya Singh and other Congress leaders Satish Sikarwar and Sunil Sharma. Digvijaya Singh met the family members of the deceased and spoke to the collector and civic officials in the presence of family members while assuring full support from the Congress.

Congress leader Satish Sikarwar gave a compensation of Rs 50,000 and Sunil Sharma gave a compensation of Rs 20,000 to the family members of the deceased.

Republic spoke to Monu Rathore, cousin of Late Atul Rathore

“We are relieved that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia came to meet us. The coming of the minister assures us that proper action will be taken. The Minister has announced to take responsibility of the education of my brother’s daughter. We are not financially equipped and therefore, after Atul's demise we are demanding a job for his wife Arti Rathore. The Minister has assured that he will have a word with the Madhya Pradesh Government and a job will be given to Atul's wife.

“Our main anger is that everyone is passing the ball. The PWD department says it is the Municipal Corporation's fault. The Municipal authorities say it's the contractor’s fault. All the politicians are coming because my brother works in the media and there is also MP elections this year. BJP leader Pradyuman Tomar in whose constituency my brother fell into sewer - that sewer is 2 kms away from his residence - the MLA came to meet us after Digvijaya Singh came to our residence. When Congress came, it was then that the BJP decided to visit our house.

“We have no issues with Jyotiraditya Scindia. As soon as he got to know, he came to Gwalior and met the family members. The problem is with local BJP leaders. They have no empathy towards citizens and their negligence took our brother’s life.”