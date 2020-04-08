MP: Kamal Nath Wonders Need For 'fear Of Law' As CM Shivraj Imposes ESMA Amid COVID-19

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath took an aim at his successor Shivraj Chouhan's decision to impose the Essential Services Management Act in the state, questioning the need to have "fear of law" amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The Chouhan government on Wednesday imposed ESMA, which prohibit strikes in certain employments deemed "essential services" which includes healthcare workers (HCW) like doctors and nurses.

Kamal Nath tweeted, "During this corona epidemic, all government doctors, medical staff, officers and employees are working day and night in the interest of the people of the state by performing their duties with utmost sincerity. In this hour of crisis, the decision to apply "ESMA", fear of law, beyond comprehension?"

कोरोना महामारी के इस दौर में प्रदेश में सभी शासकीय डॉक्टर्स,मेडिकल स्टाफ़,अधिकारी -कर्मचारी बेहद ईमानदारी से अपने कर्तव्यों का पालन कर प्रदेश की जनता के हित में रात-दिन कार्य कर रहे है,संकट की इस घड़ी में सब एक है,ऐसे में प्रदेश में “ESMA“ लागू का निर्णय,क़ानून का भय,समझ से परे ? — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) April 8, 2020

ESMA imposed

Shivraj Chouhan had in a tweet announced its decision in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak which has 229 confirmed cases in the state and killed 13 patients. "In a bid to manage the COVID-19 outbreak in a better way and in the interest of the citizens, the government has implemented the Essential Services Management Act, called ESMA, with the immediate effect in Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan tweeted.

Coronavirus crisis

India has recorded 149 COVID-19 deaths, active cases soar to 4643. 411 have been discharged till date. The country entered its fourteenth day of the shutdown aimed to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus. The Centre, under increasing pressure from States, has mulled the possibility of extending the lockdown beyond April 14. CM Shivraj Chouhan had earlier stated that the lockdown will be extended in MP if the need arises.

