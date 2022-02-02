MP Keshava Rao Backs CM KCR's 'Golmaal Budget' Dig; 'understand Spirit Rather Than Words'

After Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao stirred up a row by delivering a fiery speech denouncing the BJP led Centre on Tuesday, his party’s MP has now come upfront to defend his critical remarks. While justifying Telangana Rashtra Samiti Chief’s repulsive comments on the PM Modi led Union government, TRS MP K Keshava Rao on Wednesday spelt out that while Telangana CM’s language was rough, though his intentions were clear.

TRS MP Keshava Rao justifies KCR’s jibe

Agreeing to the claim that CM KCR’s tirade was discordant, Rao added that the people who are backlashing at him for making irked remarks should understand his spirit, his intentions rather than focusing on his words. “I agree that his (KCR) words were not right, but you should understand the spirit rather than the words,” he said while attempting to clear the controversy.

This came after CM KC Rao held up a press conference on Tuesday post the presentation of the Union budget 2022 and made hostile remarks while criticising the budget. Telangana CM vociferously attacked PM Modi led Union government for "not including anything for the Dalits, Tribals, farmers and backward people" in the budget.

KCR questions allocation of Rs 12,800 crore for 40 crore people

He cited that only Rs 12,800 crore have been allocated for the upliftment of a total population of 40 crore population of SC, ST & people belonging to other backward classes. He questioned the budgetary allocation and asked if it was enough.

'Golmaal Budget'

While denouncing the Centre for not making adequate policies and reforms to uplift the nation, Telangana CM stated that the "BJP government had only done the politics of dividing people based on religion." He went on to describe the Union Budget as a "Golmaal budget". Alleging that PM Modi "is a very short-sighted Prime Minister", he contended that BJP government should be “thrown into the Bay of Bengal” if the people want the nation to progress.

The Telangana CM said, "Budget introduced by the BJP led government at the Centre had no direction or intent and it is a useless and purposeless Budget. The entire Budget speech by Union Finance Minister Ms Nirmala Sitharaman is full of hollowness and nothing but jugglery of words. The Central government through the Budget has heaped praises on itself while putting the common man to depression and unhappiness."

'KCR's Demand of New Constitution'

Opening a new front on this occasion, he added, "India requires a new Constitution. India requires to rewrite the Constitution of India. Do you see anything wrong with that? Let it be debated and discussed. Because 75 valuable years have gone by. People's expectations have not been met. Why? So, we need to make some new provisions to the Constitution of India."