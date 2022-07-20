MP Mayoral Election In 5 Cities: BJP, Congress Ahead In 2 Seats Each, Independent In 1 Seat

The BJP and Congress were ahead in two mayoral seats each and an independent candidate in one seat, in the latest counting trends on Wednesday for polls in five Madhya Pradesh municipal corporations.

Counting for the second phase of urban local body elections held in the state on July 13 was underway from 9 am on Wednesday.

Under the second-phase, polling was held in five municipal corporations, 40 nagar palikas and 169 nagar parishads.

The elections were held on party lines in these local bodies spread in 43 districts for the posts of mayor and corporators.

As per the latest trends, Congress's Rewa mayoral candidate Ajay Mishra Baba was leading by a margin of 7,867 votes over BJP's Praboh Vyas after the fifth round of counting.

In Dewas, BJP's Geeta Agrawal was ahead of Congress nominee Vinodini Vyas by 35,003 votes after the fourth round, a poll official said.

Likewise, in Ratlam, BJP's Prahlad Patel was leading by 5,894 votes against Congress's Mayank Jat after the fifth round.

In Katni, Independent candidate Preeti Suri was leading by a margin of 2,642 votes against BJP's Jyoti Dixit after the third round, the official said.

In Morena, Congress's Sharda Solanki was ahead of BJP's Mukesh Meena Jatav by a margin of 3,475 votes after the second round of counting. Further updates from Morena were awaited.

