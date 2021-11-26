MP Min Bisahulal Singh Apologises For 'Thakur Women' Remark; 'People Twisted My Words'

Madhya Pradesh minister Bisahulal Singh on Friday, November 26, apologised for hurting the sentiments of women or any community. This comes after he had recently stated that certain upper caste communities kept their women restricted to their homes and such women “should be dragged out” and made to work in society to ensure equality.

MP Minister Bisahulal Singh said, "I apologise if anyone's sentiments got hurt, but I didn't say it to degrade any community. My motive was to say that women of all backgrounds should do social service with equality. People twisted my words."

He further clarified that he didn't talk about Thakur women or any women of Madhya Pradesh. According to him, he pointed to the people from his board and brahmins from the district.

Bhopal, MP | I apologize if anyone's sentiments got hurt, but I didn't say it to degrade any community. My motive was to say that women of all backgrounds should do social service with equality. People twisted my words: MP Minister Bisahulal Singh on his 'Thakur women' statement pic.twitter.com/K3wx04rlVZ — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021

Bisahulal Singh said, "I don't think I said anything wrong. If people are still hurt, I apologise."

MP minister remarks on Thakur women

In a video clip shared by ANI, a leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bisahulal Singh was heard targeting upper caste groups referring to them with surnames ‘Thakur’ and ‘Thakar’ and stated they “kept their women confined to their homes and did not allow them to work outside”.

The Madhya Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Minister said in the video, “Thakur-Thakar (upper castes) keep their women confined to their homes and do not allow them to work in society. Women of Thakurs and other big groups should be dragged out of their homes and made to work in society to ensure equality."

Karnataka Minister's sexist comments

Earlier in October, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar had said that several modern women want to remain single and even if they plan to get married, then they refuse to have children.

During World Mental Health Day at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru, the Minister had said, “I am sorry to say this. A lot of modern women in India want to stay single. Even if they get married, they don’t want to give birth, they want surrogacy. So, there is a paradigm shift in our thinking which is not good."

Image: Twitter@ANI