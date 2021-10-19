MP Min Questions Rahul, Priyanka's Silence On Kashmir Targeted Attacks, Jashpur Hit & Run

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra criticised the Congress leadership on Tuesday over its stand on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and said why did not they say anything after the “Kashmir and Chhattisgarh violence." Mishra was addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting today and said while speaking to the media, "Gandhi family is not concerned with any problem of the country. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are only concerned with baking their political loaves. On Lakhimpur Kheri, Rahul and Priyanka created hue and cry over the incident, but stayed silent on Kashmir killings and Chhattisgarh incident."

Earlier last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his silence over the incidents of the alleged murders of farmers and BJP workers. Gandhi further said that the PM has remained silent on the issues of rising inflation, the surge in oil prices and unemployment in the country. He tweeted, "PM silent- Rising inflation - oil price, unemployment, farmer and BJP worker murdered, PM violent - Lack of camera and photo ops, true criticism, question on friends.”

Narottam Mishra’s press conference

Mishra lauded the state government for their efforts in handling the situation of the farmers and said, "To provide cheap electricity to the farmers and domestic consumers of the state, Cabinet has approved a proposal to give a subsidy of more than Rs 20,500 crores. In this decision of the government, a subsidy of about Rs 15,722 crore will be given to farmer brothers and Rs 5,000 crore to domestic consumers."

Announcing the latest decision made by the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, he said that the cabinet approved the continuation of the 'Ration Aapke Dwar' scheme due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Under the scheme, the door-to-door delivery of ration will take place. Mishra said, "Cabinet has today approved the continuation of 'Ration Aapke Dwar' scheme. This scheme will be implemented in 7,511 villages of 80 tribal development blocks of the state.” He further added explaining the current COVID situation in the state, "In the last 24 hours in the state, 10 new COVID-19 cases have come. At present, the total number of active cases in the state is 102. The positivity rate is at 0.02% and the recovery rate is at 98.60%."

With ANI inputs