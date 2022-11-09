A major controversy has erupted over former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s presence at the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations at Indore's Khalsa college. The lead hymn singer Manpreet Singh Kanpuri standing on the stage lashed out at the organisers of the event for honouring Nath at the programme. Notably, Madhya Pradesh’s former CM Kamal Nath is an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in which thousands of Sikhs were killed.

After singer Kanpuri vowed not to visit Indore again because of the presence of Kamal Nath at the event, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Minister Narottam Mishra urged him to reconsider his decision and remarked that the state should not pay the price for the misdeeds of others.

Narottam Mishra urges singer to reconsider his pledge

Responding to Manpreet Singh Kanpuri's decision to never visit Indore in the future, Narottam Mishra said, “I heard the sad utterances of singer Manpreet Singh Kanpuri. However I would urge him, the city of Indore should not pay the price for the misdeeds of a few. I am also a minister in-Charge for Indore. He should reconsider his decision and come to Indore (in the future).”

BJP backs Manpreet Singh Kanpuri

Meanwhile, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has also backed Manpreet Singh Kanpuri's objection to Kamal Nath's presence at the event. He tweeted, "I support Bhai Manpreet Singh Ji Kanpuri's protest against paying respect to Congress leader Kamal Nath at Gurdwara Sahib in Indore today. Manpreet Singh Ji strongly objected to the Siropa being given to the killers of Sikhs in Gurdwara Sahib. Sangat appreciates Bhai Manpreet Ji's sentiments".

मैं भाई मनप्रीत सिंह जी कानपुरी द्वारा आज इंदौर गुरुद्वारा साहिब में कांग्रेसी नेता कमलनाथ को सम्मान दिये जाने के विरोध का समर्थन करता हूँ। सिखों के क़ातिलों को गुरुद्वारा साहिब में सिरोपा देने पर मनप्रीत सिंह जी ने कड़ी आपत्ति जतायी



संगत भाई मनप्रीत जी की भावनाओं की कदर करती है pic.twitter.com/HVZHxgWosL — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 8, 2022

It’s important to mention, violence erupted in Delhi and other parts of the country in the aftermath of the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. In the violence that ensued, thousands of Sikhs were massacred across the country.