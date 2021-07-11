MP Minister Alleges Christian Missionaries Convert People Under Pretext Of Medical Care

Connecting medical care to religious conversions, Madhya Pradesh minister Usha Thakur on Saturday, alleged that Christian missionaries were doing religious conversions under the pretext of providing education or medical treatment. Thakur stated that the govt was building primary health centres so that people don't have to go to missionaries for treatment. Invoking MP's anti-conversion law, she said that such forced conversions by missionaries will not be tolerated in the state.

Strict law has been made against religious conversion. Such heinous crimes will not be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh. Missionaries provide funds to anti-social elements who are involved in dividing the country: Madhya Pradesh Minister Usha Thakur (10.07) pic.twitter.com/iHHNI7nMOu — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

The 'Love-Jihad Law' in MP

Madhya Pradesh govt has promulgated the 'MP Freedom to Religion Bill' ordinance to prevent conversion by marriage and religious conversion by financial 'allurement', fraudulent, and forceful means. The Madhya Pradesh Law, in lines of UP's 'Love Jihad law', too penalises forced conversion with imprisonment of 1-5 years with Rs.15,000 penalty. It too has a special clause for minors, Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe with imprisonment between 3-10 years and the penalty upto Rs.25,000.

Moreover, If a person wants to convert to another religion, he/she has to submit a letter of declaration to the District Magistrate one month in advance. Attempting mass religious conversions (of two or more persons) will attract imprisonment of 5-10 years and a fine of at least Rs.1 lakh. An attempt to hide one's religion too will be punishable by imprisonment of 3-10 years and a fine of at least Rs.50,000, according to the law. Similar to UP, MP's Love Jihad Law does not specifically mention the term 'love jihad' or define it. Apart from these states, Haryana, Karnataka and Assam too are planning to pass such laws. Currently, anti-conversion laws are in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand.

What is 'Love Jihad'?

Love Jihad is a term referring to an alleged campaign by Muslim men to convert Hindu girls under the pretext of love. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has often claimed that Kerala has 'rampant' love jihad, adding that they (alluding to Muslims) were luring women - not just Hindus, but even Christians and forcefully converting them in Kerala. After investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) stated that it though it had found a common mentor in some of the Kerala cases in August 2017, there was no evidence of attempted or forced conversion in such cases. Earlier this year, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed the Parliament that 'love jihad' is not defined under the current laws adding that no case of 'love jihad' has been reported by any of the Central agencies.