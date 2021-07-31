MP Minister Blames Jawaharlal Nehru For Rising Inflation, Dipping Economy; Cong Hits Back

Madhya Pradesh Minister for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang on Saturday said that Jawaharlal Nehru is responsible for the dipping economy and inflation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister said that the problem of inflation did not arise "in a day or two" and the economy began to down surge with the "mistakes" of the former Prime Minister's speech from the Red Fort on August 15, 1947. The Minister's reaction comes ahead of a planned protest by Indian National Congress over rising fuel prices and other issues.

"If the credit for increasing inflation by crippling the economy after the country's independence goes to anyone, it is the Nehru family," Sarang said, reported PTI.

Adding that inflation does not rise in a day or two, the MP Minister said, "The foundation of the economy is not laid in a day or two. The country's economy has deteriorated due to the mistakes of the speech that (the first prime minister) Jawaharlal Nehru delivered from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 1947."

Praising the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, he said that the economy has been strengthened since BJP came to power. Sarang reiterated that several schemes were launched for the welfare of the poor and people's incomes have increased during the BJP regime.

He also suggested the Congress workers protest in front of 10 Janpath, which is party President Sonia Gandhi's residence.

Congress hits back

MP Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said, “Vishwas Sarang, an eligible minister of Shivraj's (Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan) circus, is blaming the country's inflation on Nehru's speech in 1947 when he was not even born. As a departmental (health) minister, can you state if Nehru was also responsible for the thousands of deaths due to lack of beds, oxygen and Remdesivir during the coronavirus pandemic?”

Narendra Saluja, another Congress spokesperson, said the BJP ministry in Madhya Pradesh is full of weird people.

“A minister starts climbing up an electricity pole to repair it, another talks about how many children a couple should have, yet another says that money should be charged for a selfie. Now, a minister is holding a speech delivered 75 years ago responsible for inflation. Why did the BJP then promise relief from inflation in its poll campaign?” he asked.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: ANI)

