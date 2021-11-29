MP Minister Calls CM Shivraj Chouhan 'reincarnation' Of Tribal Icon Tantya Mama

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Monday dubbed CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as a 'reincarnation' of tribal hero Tantya Bhil. Addressing the 'Tantya Bhil Gaurav Yatra' in Khargone, the Minister hailed 'Indian Robinhood' Tantya Mama saying that there was a concept of 're-birth' in our culture. Citing the similarities between Tantya Bhil and Shivraj Chouhan from their physical built to their work, Patel stated the tribal hero had been reincarnated in the form of the CM.

"Tantya Mama was born in 1842 and was martyred for at the age of 47 fighting for the country. In our culture, however, there is a concept of rebirth. One Tantya Mama was born in 1842 and the other mama is our CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Tantya Mama was given the name because he was thin and slender. Our CM is also thin and slender, which is why he is 'tantya' and is also called mama in the state," said Kamal Patel.

He added, "Tantya Mama conducted marriages of girls, our CM also does this. Tantya Mama would loot rich people and distribute the wealth to the poor. While our CM does not loot anyone, he collects taxes from the rich and gives them to the poor. So, there is a similarity. So we can say in a way that Tantya Mama was reincarnated in the form of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is working for the welfare of the people of Madhya Pradesh considering them as a big family.”

#WATCH | We can say that Tantya mama has been reincarnated as our CM SS Chouhan; Tantya mama looted the rich to distribute amongst poor, our mama doesn't loot but taxes the rich to distribute among the poor: Kamal Patel, MP Agriculture Min, at Tantya Bhil Gaurav Yatra in Khargone pic.twitter.com/G7NhACuzY0 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

MP Govt announces pilgrimage for Tantya Bhil

On Saturday, CM Chouhan announced that Patalpani- the place where tribal freedom fighter Tantya Bhil attained martyrdom would be developed as a site of pilgrimage. Additionally, a massive statue of the 'Indian Robinhood' would be erected at the site of his sacrifice in Patalpani. He also announced that the Patalpani railway station in Indore and two other landmarks in that city would be renamed after tribal icon. The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating the birth anniversary of the tribal hero in a grand way as a part of their outreach program for tribals. The initiative started with the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Bhopal which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15.