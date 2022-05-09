MP Minister Dubs Ashok Gehlot 'Aurangzeb' After Rajasthan CM Accuses BJP Of Inciting Riots

Hitting out at Ashok Gehlot for accusing BJP and RSS of instigating riots, MP Minister Vishvas Sarang compared Rajasthan CM to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Speaking to the media on Sunday, he justified this comparison by highlighting the demolition of temples during the tenure of the Congress-led government in Rajasthan. This was seen as a reference to the recent row over the demolition of three temples in Alwar. In this context, he argued that Gehlot had no right to point fingers at the BJP over incidents of violence.

MP Minister Vishvas Sarang remarked, "Ashok Gehlot is running a government like Aurangzeb. Hindu temples are being demolished (in Rajasthan) when Ashok Gehlot's government is in power. He is not Ashok Gehlot but Aurangzeb. Ashok Gehlot has become Aurangzeb. A person who is committing acts like Aurangzeb cannot preach to us. He should correct his personality."

Ashok Gehlot's big charge

Training guns on BJP, Ashok Gehlot on May 5 dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to constitute an inquiry into the Ram Navami violence that took place in 7 states after the communal clashes in Karauli. Talking to reporters, he accused BJP and RSS of trying to incite riots and contended that they replicated the Karauli pattern in the clashes that took place in other parts of the country thereafter. Moreover, he tore into BJP for practising communal and casteist politics asserting that this was not in the national interest.

Ashok Gehlot opined, "They are stoking fire everywhere. They are creating the agenda and letting (places) burn. It is their old tactic to incite riots. First, Karauli, Jodhpur and then Ramgarh. We put in all our efforts, took timely action so small incidents happened and we arrested all goons. Some are on the run. But we will not spare them. But we decided that we will not let violence take place in the state at any cost."

Contending that BJP is going to lose the Rajasthan Assembly polls, the Rajasthan CM stressed, "Riots took place in 7 states and then bulldozers ran. The way in which riots were stoked in Karauli was seen in 7 states. This should be probed. If Amit Shah has the guts, the Home Ministry should form a committee comprising a High Court judge, and a Supreme Court judge and probe what was the root cause of the riots that took place in 7 states after Karauli. Was there some planning? Everything will come to the fore and riots won't take place again."