MP Minister Narottam Mishra Welcomes CBFC's Decision To Order Changes In 'Pathaan'

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Narottam Mishra has commended the decision of the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) which asked the filmmakers of the movie 'Pathaan' to make changes to the film and songs before its release.

"When this matter came to me, I said that this is an attempt to hurt the sentiments through a polluted mindset," Mishra said in a video message posted on Twitter. "This affects reel life as well as real life. The directors, producers, artists, and everyone else should be careful about this," he said.

फिल्म #Pathaan पर सेंसर बोर्ड का निर्णय सराहनीय है। जब यह मामला मेरे सामने आया था तभी मैंने कहा था कि रील लाइफ रियल लाइफ पर भी असर डालती है।



निर्माता-निर्देशकों और कलाकारों, सभी को इस बात का ध्यान रखना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/8fDiM5r8XG — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) December 29, 2022

The controversy over 'Pathaan' erupted after the release of its song 'Besharam Rang' wherein actress Deepika Padukone wore a saffron colour attire. Alleging that it was an attempt to hurt religious sentiments, many demanded a boycott of the film as saffron-coloured clothes are worn by Hindu sages. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie 'Pathaan' is set for its theatrical release on January 25, 2023, and features Shahrukh Khan in the lead role along with John Abraham.

CBFC's direction to filmmakers

Prasoon Joshi, the chairperson of the CBFC, revealed that the film underwent an examining process as per the CBFC guidelines and was asked to implement necessary changes before release.

"CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders," Joshi said in an official statement.

"Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate, and nuanced," he added. "And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it."