MP Minister Slams Rajasthan Govt For Health Minister's Tobacco Remark, Demands Suspension

Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena stoked controversy on Friday by saying that tobacco is not the only cause of cancer. The minister, while speaking in a seminar on World Cancer Day in Jaipur, said that there were people who smoke excessively but do not get cancer. Following this, Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang slammed Meena for his comments.

Launching an attack on the Rajasthan Health Minister for his controversial comments, Sarang said that Meena was defending the tobacco and cigarette sellers. The Madhya Pradesh minister said that the statement by Meena was condemnable and claimed that it will have a negative effect on society. “This is such a condemnable statement. How can a health minister of a state make such a statement?” Sarang exclaimed.

Furthermore, Sarang slammed the Congress party and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the minister’s comments and asked why the party was not responding. “The statement will promote youth to consume such things. This is the ideology of Italy. We are saddened that the CM hasn’t responded to the statement yet,” the BJP leader said.

The MP minister further alleged that Meena was protecting the Tobacco companies. “This is giving protection to Tobacco and cigarette sellers. This minister should be suspended immediately,” he said.

Rajasthan health minister’s comments on tobacco spark controversy

Parsadi Lal Meena was addressing a seminar on World Cancer Day in Jaipur, when he said, "I live in a village where people consume tobacco up to 20 times a day, but don't develop cancer even after 80 years. But, there are those who do not smoke and still become cancer patients."

The minister's bizarre statement was in response to a query about the government's efforts to curb tobacco consumption in the state. He said anyone can develop cancer and it is for the doctors to describe the causes in detail.

278 cancer patients detected in two months' screening

Earlier on Friday, Meena had said that cancer was detected in 278 patients during a screening of 4,000 persons done by Early Detection Vans in the last two months in Rajasthan. He said that camps are being organised up to the Panchayat level for early detection and treatment of cancer.

Meena said that the vans are not only going from village to village to screen and treat people but are also making people aware of cancer. Noting that early detection and early treatment of cancer is the only prevention, he directed the officers to conduct effective screening of patients in Cancer Care Units located in all district hospitals.

