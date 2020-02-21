MP Min Touts 'Indira's 2 Hands Sanjay Gandhi & Kamal Nath'; Defends Sterilisation Circular

Reliving Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and late former Prime Minister Sanjay Gandhi's joint campaigns, MP Law Minister P C Sharma, on Friday, said that no politician had a vision like Kamal Nath. He added that Gandhi and Nath were late former PM Indira Gandhi's 'two hands'. He assured that as most families preferred smaller families now, the 'pro-sterilisation' circular will not result in anyone losing their jobs.

MP Minister: 'Sanjay Gandhi, Kamal Nath - 2 hands of Indira Gandhi'

" It used to be said that Sanjay Gandhi and Kamal Nath were two hands of Indira Gandhi. Somewhere, Kamal Nath has been an active participant in their campaign. I don't think any politician has a vision like Kamal Nath and he is trying to take Madhya Pradesh to new heights," he said.

He added, "This circular has been from the time of BJP's government. No one will be harmed by this. Nowadays everyone has a tendency of following 'small family, happy family'. We are trying to let families educate children without facing burden. I don't believe anyone has been fired from their jobs for such an issue."

On Friday, a circular issued by the Madhya Pradesh government emerged which urged men to mobilise at least one man for sterilisation in the year 2019-20 failing which they could lose their jobs. The circular dated 11 February 2020 states that all male multi-purpose health workers (MPHWs) should mobilise at least five to 10 “willing beneficiaries” when camps are held in districts. It adds that if not their salaries would be withheld and that they would be compulsorily retired if they failed to do so. The recently released National Family Health Survey-4 report had recorded that only 0.5 percent men were opting for sterilisation in the state.

Sanjay Gandhi's sterlisation program

Similarly, in September 1976, Sanjay Gandhi initiated a widespread compulsory sterilization program to limit population growth. This was immediately after Indira Gandhi, on the advice of Sanjay and others imposed Emergency and curbed civil liberties and fundamental rights of citizens. The sterilisation program was a part of Sanjay Gandhi's five-point programme, which included adult literacy (with the slogan ‘Each One, Teach One’), the abolition of dowry, the abolition of the caste system, beautifying the environment (by clearing slums and planting trees) and, a radical programme of family planning.

