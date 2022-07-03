A day after writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding action against Amravati Police Commissioner Arti Singh for attempting to 'cover up' the murder of 54-year-old chemist Umesh Kolhe in her jurisdiction, Amravati MP Navneet Rana on Sunday once again slammed the Amravati CP, confirming that she has demanded an enquiry on the latter for initially calling the case a matter of 'theft'.

Speaking to ANI, the Amravati MP said, "We depend on the police to enquire and file an offence. We spoke with cops, and they said it looks like an incident of theft. We spoke with family, this did not look like theft, as nothing had been taken. When we spoke on this and wrote letters to NIA and Home Minister Amit Shah, the enquiry began."

Rana added, "When the central team reached, CP Arti Singh, after 12 days, finally expressed that this is because of his post in support of Nupur Sharma (suspended BJP spokesperson). So I've demanded an enquiry on the CP too as to why she hid the actual matter and threatened journalists to not expose the truth."

Amravati murder

A 54-year-old chemist was stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Amravati city after he allegedly shared a post on a social messaging platform in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was stabbed in his neck on June 21, a week before two men hacked to death Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, with a cleaver, for similar claims.

As per the police, Kolhe allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma and mistakenly sent it to a different WhatsApp group.

After that, one Irfan Khan allegedly hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Kolhe and roped in five persons for it. He promised to give Rs 10,000 to them and a safe escape in a car, the police said.

Under the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case. "The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated," the MHA said in a tweet.